Oglebayfest in 40th Year

Oglebayfest is one of the Ohio Valley's most popular events, bringing in hundreds of locals and visitors from several states.

In its 40th year, the fall festival is busier than ever.

Many people say coming to Oglebayfest is a tradition and something they look forward to every single year.

"I think it's unique because of a combination of all the things that we have: the artist market, the Ohio County Fair being part of it, and then the things Oglebay does with the food and the entertainment--all of that combined just makes one spectacular weekend," said Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations at Oglebay.

Saturday morning's festivities kicked off with a parade through the park, but a crowd quickly filled one of the most popular attractions--the artists' market.

There you will find unique artists and organization such as Artists on Call.

Artists on Call is a non-profit organization made up of dozens of artists who commit to donating part of their profits to charitable causes.

If you buy anything from their booth at Oglebayfest, part of your payment will benefit the Belmont County Humane Society.

"The wonderful thing is that the consumer gets the benefit of working with us, so to speak. For instance, one of the girls makes jewelry here. If you purchase a piece of her jewelry, you're helping her and her small business, and a portion of that sale is a charitable contribution. You as the buyer get that benefit on your taxes," said Nikki Fleming, founder of Artists on Call.

Artists on Call is just one of the countless vendors on site, and the artists' market is only a portion of what Oglebayfest has to offer.

There is also live entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and of course the Ohio County Fair.

Make sure to check it out before it all wraps up Sunday evening.