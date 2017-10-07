Belmont College and Hess Corporation Host Shale Safety Institute

More than 100 first responders from across the Ohio Valley spent their Saturday at Belmont College for the 2017 Shale Safety Institute.

This is the fourth year for the event that trains first responders to handle emergency situations related to the natural gas industry.

The Hess Corporation partners with Belmont College to provide hands-on classes at no cost to emergency service personnel.

"It helps the first responders tremendously. We're lucky to have a company like Hess that will sponsor this and pay for everything and to allow the first responders to come and to learn a lot," said Jim Delman, coordinator with the Belmont County Tanker Task Force.

Some of the hands-on training included: limited access rescue, mass casualty incidents, extrication tools, and an interactive simulation lab designed to familiarize first responders with heavy equipment and large machinery in rescue operations.