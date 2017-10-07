$1.6 Billion Road Bond Voting Saturday

The referendum that could bring $1.6 billion for road renovations in West Virginia is being voted on Saturday.
Precincts all throughout the state have been open since 6:30 Saturday morning, and will remain open until 7:30 Saturday night.
As of 3 p.m. We're told one voting station in Marshall County only had 43 people have voted with more than 600 registered.
We will continue to follow the election as it progresses.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.