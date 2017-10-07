$1.6 Billion Road Bond Voting Saturday

The referendum that could bring $1.6 billion for road renovations in West Virginia is being voted on Saturday.

Precincts all throughout the state have been open since 6:30 Saturday morning, and will remain open until 7:30 Saturday night.

As of 3 p.m. We're told one voting station in Marshall County only had 43 people have voted with more than 600 registered.

We will continue to follow the election as it progresses.