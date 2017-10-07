Community Comes Together to Help Abandoned Dog

Some good news now out of Belmont County, you may remember our story about a dog named Cody.

Cody was found chained to an abandoned trailer in Belmont County with a giant tumor in his head. Well a Go-Fund-Me page called Cody's Care Fund was set up with the goal of raising $1,800 for Cody's surgery, and we're glad to say that total was surpassed last night.

We have also learned from Dog Warden Lisa Williams that Dr. Karl E. Yurko of the K.E.Y. Animal Hospital has offered to do Cody's surgery for free.