Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Has Life Threatening Injuries

Investigators say a man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Columbus.

According to WBNS-10TV, the pedestrian was walking across East Dublin Granville Road at about 3 a.m. Sunday when he was hit.

The man has been transported to a local hospital.

The Columbus Police Accident Investigations Unit is investigating to see if the driver stopped after the crash.

The road where the incident occurred was closed for a few hours following the crash, but has reopened.

