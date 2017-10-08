Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Has Life Threatening Injuries

Investigators say a man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Columbus.
According to WBNS-10TV, the pedestrian was walking across East Dublin Granville Road at about 3 a.m. Sunday when he was hit.
The man has been transported to a local hospital.
The Columbus Police Accident Investigations Unit is investigating to see if the driver stopped after the crash.
The road where the incident occurred was closed for a few hours following the crash, but has reopened.
