Prosecutors Seek to Charge 14 Year old as Adult in Shooting

A Juvenile Court judge in northwest Ohio has ordered a 14 year old boy to undergo mental and background evaluations to determine whether he should face adult charges in the fatal shooting of his 14 year old cousin.

According to Sandusky County Prosecutor, Tim Braun, in court Friday the teen was "gambling with other people's lives" when he killed Jaylen Brock last month in Fremont.

Witnesses testified the teen had a revolver loaded with two rounds, and he pointed it at Jaylen and another boy, pulled the trigger and nothing happened.

The second time he pulled the trigger, he shot his cousin in the chest.

The teen faces murder and other juvenile charges.

His attorney argues the shooting was an accident.

The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.