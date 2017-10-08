Funeral For West Virginia Victim of Massacre Set For Monday

A funeral is set for Monday for a West Virginia woman who was among the victims in the Las Vegas massacre.

Brown Funeral Home Inc. says on its website that the service for Denise Burditus (50), of Martinsburg, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home's South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

She was attending an outdoor concert with Tony Burditus, her husband of 32 years, when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

