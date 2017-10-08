U.S. Commerce Department Demands Frontier Repay Grant Money

A Federal Agency is seeking the reimbursement of $4.7 million in grant money from Frontier Communications for overcharges in a broadband internet extension project.

According to The Charleston Gazette Mail, the U.S. Department of Commerce is demanding that Frontier return the funds.

State officials on Friday released the Commerce Department's August 21st letter.



In the $126 million project, Frontier says it built 675 miles of broadband fiber to reach underserved regions of the state and connected community anchor institutions including schools, libraries, health care providers, and police.

The Office of Inspector General had cited reimbursements for $465,000 for invoice processing fees as "unreasonable" and at least $4.24 million in "unallowable" indirect charges for overhead and administrative expenses.

Frontier has said its administrative costs were proper and any reimbursement issues resulted from state miscommunications with the grants administrator.

