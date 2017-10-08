Teen Charged in Brother's Slaying Competent to Stand Trial

A judge has ruled that an Ohio teenager charged as an adult for killing his younger brother last year after an argument over Halloween candy is competent to stand trial.

According to The Springfield News Sun, a judge in central Ohio's Clark County says Nicholas Starling (16), of Springfield, is able to understand court procedures and assist his attorney.

Public Defender James Marshall previously tried entering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity for Starling. Marshall couldn't be reached for comment Sunday.

Authorities say Starling killed Harley Starling (14), last October.

Police say Starling told detectives he went into his brother's bedroom, and hit him in the head multiple times with a baseball bat before stabbing him in the neck.

Starling's trial is scheduled to begin November 28th, 2017

