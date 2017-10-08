Departments Prepare for National Fire Prevention Week

Sunday marks the beginning of Nation Fire Prevention Week, and departments across the Ohio Valley are working to make sure you know how to keep your family safe in the event of a fire.

Firefighters say fire safety begins with prevention.

"Doing proper things like putting candles out and burning candles safely. What I mean by putting them out is whenever they go to leave, make sure they extinguish them. Unplug certain things like curling irons, toasters, certain things like that. The biggest thing is making sure everyone has a smoke detector and a working fire extinguisher," said Scott Himrod, Valley Grove Fire Chief.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends installing a smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home.

You should also replace your alarms every ten years.

If you have a two-story home, you should buy and learn how to use a fire ladder.

It is also important to have a safety plan, especially if there are children in the house. They need to know how to get out of the house and what to do if they are not able to escape.

"You want to make sure that you're getting out safely. Feel the door. If the door is not hot, get out. If you see smoke and the door is hot, barricade yourself, go open up a window, hang a sheet out so that way we know you guys are there, and we'll come get you," said Himrod.

Because most people have cell phones, firefighters say there is really no reason to stay inside your home to call 911. Make sure you get out safely first, then make the call from outside.

If you would like to teach your kids more about fire prevention and safety, there are plenty of resources available at NFPA.org or FirePreventionWeek.org.