Wheeling Mayor Pleased with Road Bond Pass

It's a big political victory for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice now that the Road Bonds have passed.
Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott is very pleased with the special election results, saying, "One of Wheeling's best selling points for business is our geographic location on a major river and interstate highway. The road bond will help us make many long-overdue investments in the roads and bridges which are critical for commerce and for our continued economic growth."
Only about 10-percent of eligible voters in West Virginia cast ballots in this special election.
WTRF
