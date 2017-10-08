Final Day of Oglebayfest

The 40th Annual Oglebayfest wrapped up Sunday at Oglebay Park.

Admission to the Oglebay Good Zoo and Schrader Environmental Education Center were free all day. There were also pony rides and inflatables by Schenk Lake. The Ohio County Country Fair wrapped up Sunday evening as well.

This year's festival was another great success, and now the countdown begins for the 41st annual Oglebayfest.