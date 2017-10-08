Local Leaders and Celebrities Ball Out for Charity

In Wheeling, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple hosted their annual charity basketball game Sunday night at Wheeling Jesuit University.

The teams were made up of local leaders and celebrities, including 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. It was the Ohio Valley Lions versus, Nick's team, the Ohio Valley All-Stars and the Lions would end up winning 66-56.

All proceeds from the game will go to the North Wheeling Youth Center's Thanksgiving Food and Christmas Basket giveaways.