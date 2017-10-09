Wheeling PD Investigate Alleged Robbery Along Walking Trail

Wheeling Police are continuing their search for two men that reportedly robbed another man near the Walking Trail.

According to officials, the man was walking near 17th and Wood early Saturday morning when he allegedly had his wallet and phone taken by two black men.

The man was reportedly injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you have any information, please call Wheeling Police. If you'd like to report information anonymously, you can call the Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tipline at 1-800-223-0312.

