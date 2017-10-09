Fourth Annual Stuff-A-Cruiser Being Held This Friday

The fourth annual Stuff-A-Cruiser is coming back to Ohio County. This Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:30, the Ohio County sheriff's police cruisers will be looking to be stuffed full of donations at the Highlands Target that will go towards the Gabriel Project.

They are looking for any type of infant items like diapers, car seats, and baby toys, but you can also make a monetary donation. The LuLa ladies will also be set up and a portion of their proceeds will go to the Gabriel Project.

Ashlie Costello, Board Member for Northern Panhandle Gabriel Project, said, "So we'll be collecting all types of different items to make sure that we can start off the holiday season very strong for the people in need."

Corp. John Haglock, an Ohio County Sheriff, said, "As a prevents and resource officer, it means a lot to us. We always want to give back to our community and the children of our community, and as a pro, that's one of the benefits we have is working with the community and helping the community and the children."

The Gabriel Project will also be holding a tag day event at the nearby T.J. Maxx at the same time. The Ohio County sheriffs would also like to thank Sheriff Tom Howard for his support for the event.