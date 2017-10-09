Students Enjoy Lunch With Wheeling Nailers

Students at one local school got a surprise visit from none other than the Wheeling Nailers on Monday.

Several members of the team stopped by Steenrod Elementary to have lunch with the kids.

The visit was part of National School Lunch Week, which emphasizes healthy foods that are offered daily throughout Ohio County Schools.

Some of the players stuck around after lunch to play some games with the kids.

Students say they were thrilled to have the chance to meet their favorite players, but the visit was extra special for one student.

Peyton McGiver is a 1st grade student at Steenrod, and her dad is Nailers Assistant Coach Riley Armstrong.

She was surprised, to say the least, to see her Dad show up at school.

"I did not tell her we were going to pop in here today. So to see her walk through the door and see me here, it was pretty cool to see the smile on her face," said Armstrong.

"I really don't get to see my Dad very much because he works for hockey, because he has to travel a lot and he doesn't get to stay home with me, but when he came to school he just blew my mind," said Peyton.

As many as seven Nailers players were on hand to meet the kids. They say it was a fun day.