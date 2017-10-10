Nearly 200-Acre Fire in West Virginia 30% Contained

PETERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.



The U.S. Forest Service says in an incident report that the 198-acre fire in the Monongahela National Forest was 30 percent contained Monday.



The report says an inch of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nate fell Sunday night, limiting the fire's growth. An additional fire crew arrived Monday to help build a fire line.



The wildfire began Oct. 2 in a remote area of Grant County, about 12 miles west of Petersburg.



Officials say the fire is in a treacherous area with falling trees and loose rocks. The Landis Trail and the Redman Run Trail are closed. A large portion of the North Fork Mountain Trail also is closed.



The fire's cause remains under investigation.

