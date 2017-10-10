WVDNR Help Child Cancer Survivor Prepare for Deer Season - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

WVDNR Help Child Cancer Survivor Prepare for Deer Season

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A young cancer survivor is one step closer to getting back to the woods after some help from the West Virginia Natural Resource Police.

During a routine patrol on the first day of archery deer season in Mingo County, police met a young boy named Braxton Bradford.

Bradford has battled cancer for over three years and is reportedly in remission, according to WVDNR.

He recently obtained a Class Y hunting permit, but encountered a setback.

Due to a port in his shoulder, Braxton was unable to bear the weight of a compound bow.

Police who spoke to the young boy decided to help the situation and contacted a local sporting goods store. 

Officers purchased a crossbow for Braxton and presented it to him.

"Thank you to the everyone involved to help keep Braxton in the woods doing what he loves!" - West Virginia Natural Resources Police

