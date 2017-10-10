Former Belmont Co. Teacher Pleads Guilty for Inappropriate Relationship With Student

A former Belmont County teacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student was back in court on Tuesday to plead guilty.

Tiffany Cordes was charged with having inappropriate sexual conduct with a student.

On Tuesday, just one day before her trial was set to start. Cordes entered a guilty plea to one count of gross sexual imposition.

She's been out of jail on a personal recognizance bond. She was taken out of court in handcuffs.

Gross sexual imposition is a fourth degree felony.

The maximum possible penalty is 18-months in prison. Her sentencing is now set for October 17th.