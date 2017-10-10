Big Donation Makes Bleachers a Reality At JB Chambers Recreation Park

A big announcement from the City of Wheeling to continue improving a major hub of the activities and community in East Wheeling.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said Mr. Gary West is donated $250,000 to help complete a 550 seat bleacher project at the J.B. Chambers Recreational Field in East Wheeling.

The mayor said he gets many compliments about the state of the art field that was completed in 2015, but he hears complaints about standing outside the fence in order to watch the teams play.

Mr. Gary West is helping to making reality by his big donation towards the project. Mr. West said he used to work in East Wheeling, and loves the community.

His organizations works with the Drug Free Clubs of America and supports their work in the Northern Panhandle.

Mr. West hopes the new improvements help keep kids safe, active, and out of trouble.

"You see these projects and this is great, hopefully it will prevent children, kids, young adults, from doing things they shouldn't. I think I'll be here for the first soccer game whenever it is, and I'm excited, I'm excited for East Wheeling, and everybody in Wheeling," said West.

The city is partnering with the Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley for the project.

City manager Bob Herron said the project will cost in total $291,000 dollars with $60,000 match from the J.B. Chambers Memorial Fund.

M&G Architects are contracted to put in the bleachers that are being built in Westerville, Ohio.

The project is expected to be complete by February 2018.