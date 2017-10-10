Towngate Theater Receives Grant for Facade Work

Center Wheeling's Towngate Theater will soon be getting a face lift.

Oglebay Institute, which owns and operates the theater, recently found out that it has received grants from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the City of Wheeling to work on the façade of the building.

The grants, along with individual contributions, will cover the cost of the $32,000 project.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic places and is an important part of Wheeling's history.

"Oglebay Institute has always been committed to providing high quality programs in spaces like these beautiful historical facilities that people can enjoy. It really is about learning about Wheeling history, appreciating these jewels that are in our community, and giving unique opportunities for people to come in and engage and learn through the arts" said Danielle Cross McCracken, President of Oglebay Institute.

The front doors will be restored, the louvers in the tower and some of the wood trim will be repaired, and the entire exterior will be cleaned.

They plan to begin the work as soon as possible.