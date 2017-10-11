Ex Charged In Pitt Student's Death Arrested in S. Carolina

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The ex-boyfriend of a University of Pittsburgh student found slain in her off-campus apartment on Sunday has been arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



Pittsburgh police have confirmed the arrest of 21-year-old Matthew Darby, but not provided details about the arrest at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.



Darby was charged Tuesday evening with criminal homicide in the death of Alina Sheykhet. Police say they found a claw hammer and two knives in a sewer drain near Sheykhet's apartment.



Darby's attorney read a statement from the suspect's parents earlier Tuesday begging him to surrender, but not addressing the merits of the charges.



Darby has pleaded not guilty to charges he raped another ex-girlfriend earlier this year in Indiana County, which is about 45 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

