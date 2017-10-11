Crews Search for Missing Man Near Steubenville Marina

According to officials with Steubenville and Brooke counties,, the search continues for a man who reportedly fell into the Ohio River near the Steubenville marina.

Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer says the man has been missing since approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday. Crews searched until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and picked back up at approximately 9 a.m.

Crews have been out here since 9am after calling off the initial search at 1:30am. — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) October 11, 2017

Crews from Steubenville PD and Fire Department, Brooke Co. Sheriffs Department, and Weirton Search and Rescue Team have been aiding in the search.

No other details have been released by officials.

