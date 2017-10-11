Veterans Stand Down Fair Provides Resources for Vets

A major issue that veterans face when returning from duty is not knowing what benefits they are entitled to or how to receive them. That is where the Veterans Stand Down Resource Fair comes in.

This is the fourth year for the Veterans Stand Down Resource Fair which features as many as 40 vendors.

There are veterans organizations, colleges, and organizations for those with disabilities, just to name a few.

The goal of the fair is to help veterans reintegrate into society after returning from duty by providing the resources they may need all in one place.

As veterans themselves, organizers say this is an invaluable event.

"We had a gentleman call us yesterday who said, 'How do I get my VA benefits? I don't have any idea.' Our thing is to help put the resources out there for veterans to be able to know where to go and how to get these resources and tap into them," said Jeff Blumenauer with the Veterans Stand Down Association.

"If you're a veteran or even a family member of a veteran who can't make it today, please come down here, get some information, and just come enjoy the day with us," said Michael Novotney, Veterans Outreach Specialist with the Vet Center.

The fair runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Education Building at West Virginia Northern Community College.