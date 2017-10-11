LIVE STREAM: Issue 2 Forum

Early voting is underway in Ohio, and a major issue on the ballot is Issue 2.

This would require the state of Ohio to buy pharmaceuticals at the same discounted price that the Department of Veterans Affairs gets.

If you have your own health insurance, or if you get insurance through your job, this does not apply to you. It will only impact the State of Ohio buying drugs for Medicaid or Workers Comp patients.

Issue 2 is a citizen-based initiative.

To find out more about Issue 2, check out the LIVE forum on WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley this evening, starting at 7.

You will hear both sides of the issue during this hour long program.