Soup & Salad Fundraiser For The Crittenton Services

Some delicious food served up for a good cause today at the McLure hotel.

The Crittenton Services held their annual soup and salad luncheon. Over a hundred people tried various soups and salads brought in by donors from across the Ohio Valley. Our very own Rachael Dierkes was one of the celebrity servers at the event.

Raffle giveaways and a "best soup" contest was done, and many people enjoyed this fun-filled event. Cathy Byers, the Director of Marketing for Crittenton Services, said, "It's a great opportunity to bring the community together. All of the Ohio Valley. All of the food was donated from locals chefs and restaurants which is just fantastic. So it's a way for everybody to come together, get a taste of the Ohio Valley, and do it for a good cause."

Crittenton Services wanted to thank all their sponsors and donors for making the luncheon another success.