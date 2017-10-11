Fire Prevention Week Continues At Bethlehem Elementary

It's Fire Prevention week, and local officials have been touring at different elementary schools. On Wednesday, they stopped at Bethlehem Elementary where Pre-K through second graders got the chance to check out the Fire safety house brought by the Wheeling Fire Department.

The Bethlehem fire department was also there teaching the children about fire safety. The Grace Lutheran Church was given a grant to hand out free smoke detectors to all of the first graders as a way to make sure their homes were safe too. The program has had tremendous success and plan on continuing it next year.

Jacob Howard, the Bethlehem Fire Chief, said, "It's been beneficial in community safety-wise, fire prevention campaigns and activities that we have done to help keep the community safe."