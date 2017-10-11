Wear Your Halloween Costume Early At The Winter Drive-In's Trunk Or Treating Event

Halloween is just around the corner.

But if you want to kick off the celebration early, there's good news!

On October 13-14th, the Winter Drive-In, in Wintersville, is holding Trunk or Treating.

From 5pm until dark, kids can enjoy a fun, safe place to trick or trick.

Of course, make sure you wear your best costume because prizes will be given to the best kid and adult costumes.

The best decorated vehicle will also win a prize.

But if candy isn't for you, families can also come and watch two family-friendly Halloween movies, which start at 7pm.

Drive-In Owner Ross Falvo said this is the first year they're holding the event, but they hope to make it a tradition.

"It will be a fun event. We're going to be featuring two classic movies, BeetleJuice and the Goonies, to bring something back from the past and we also want this to be something that the community can build and we can go forward," Falvo said.

Trunk or Treating kicks off both nights at 5:45 so make sure you get there early.

Adult admission is $8.50 and kids are $4.