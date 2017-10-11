Former West Liberty University Student Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault

A former West Liberty University student is facing a serious sexual assault charge after months of investigation.

The alleged incident happened in April and off of the West Liberty University campus although both the victim and Tyrrell Richmond, 19, were students at the time.

Richmond pleaded not guilty in front of Judge Sims Wednesday after being arrested and indicted by a grand jury in Florida.

He is being charged with second degree sexual assault and his bond is currently set at $100,000 although the judge is considering a reduction.

His trial is set for December 12th at 9:00 a.m..

Again, the alleged incident happened off campus, and Richmond is no longer a student.

West Liberty University has declined to comment at this time.