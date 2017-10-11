CA House Band of the Week: Valley High School

If you want to experience the Wild Wild West, just head to Pine Grove this Friday to check out the Valley High Marching Band.

There is a little bit of everything in this year's band including great musicians, talented twirlers, and even football players.

They put on an amazing half-time show, performing songs from old westerns such as the Magnificent 7, Bonanza, and Desperado. There are 32 members in this year's band, which is an impressive number for a school with only 150 Students.

They are a relatively young band with only five seniors and four juniors. Don Taylor is in this eighth year as Band Director. He says this year's group gives their absolute best at each and every performance.

They recently took first place at the Buckwheat Festival in Preston County. Members say putting together a winning show can be challenging, especially

"getting everybody to march in time and using proper marching techniques."

They say the hard work pays off when they when they pull off a great half time show. Meghan Brown is the band's featured twirler. She describes this year's band as one big family.

"I like how we all get along and how we all have fun no matter what we are doing. No matter what the weather is like. No matter how cranky Mr. Taylor is... we all have fun at he end of the day," Brown said.

Game night is hectic for everyone, especially senior Austin Loew. He plays snare drum, running back, and middle linebacker -- playing all four quarters of the game and then marching at halftime.

"Usually one of the managers will bring my drum and I drop my pads off on the sidelines and hurry up and put it on and leave cleats and just come out on the field and march the show," Loew said.

"Any kids that are thinking about doing band but are kind of scared of it definitely come out and do it. Even if you do sports you can do it."