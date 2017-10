Fun for the whole family at Oglebay Park's Good Zoo, as Ohio Valley Connect helps people get some Halloween spirit.

The group organized a pumpkin carving session for families.

Those pumpkins will help decorate the Good Zoo's "Boo at the Zoo" event.

Ohio Valley Connect has another pumpkin carving session planned, but this one will have adult beverages available, so the kids will have to stay home for that one.

That event will take place on October 25th.