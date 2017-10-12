NEW: 8-Year-Old Found Dead After Fatal Shooting in Ohio

UPDATE:

PEDRO, OH (WOWK/WCMH) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old in Southern Ohio.

Deputies in Lawrence County were looking for Devin Holston, 8, after he went missing from a residence where three people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

No information has been released about the child's condition.

The Twitter account for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine tweeted that the missing child advisory for Holston had been canceled but didn’t provide any details about the boy’s condition or if he were safe.

PEDRO, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Lawrence County say an 8-year-old boy is missing from a residence where three people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, 8-year-old Devin Holston lived at a home in the 15000 block of State Route 93 in Pedro where three adults were found shot to death at about 7pm, Wednesday. A fourth victim was found at a home about a quarter of a mile away suffering from stab wounds to the neck and head.

Devin is described as white male, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A search of the woods near the scene was conducted and Devin was not found. Devin has been entered into NCIC as a missing endangered child. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been contacted and is assisting the LCSO in the search for this child.

Deputies say they are also searching for Aaron Lawson, 23, as a person of interest in the case. Lawson was spotted by a deputy near State Route 141 and Country Road 52 driving a truck at about 12:30am, Thursday, but after a short pursuit Lawson crashed the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods. An extensive search was conducted for Lawson, but he was able to escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lawson is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 139 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lawson is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.