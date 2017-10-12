Cyber Security Cases Being Investigated In the Northern Panhandle

In the age of technology, experts are saying it's not if your information is taken online, it's when.

You might think a cyber security attack will happen in a bigger city than Wheeling, or you might think it couldn't happen to you, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Adkins said this is not true.

Currently his office is investigating several cyber security attacks right here in the Northern Panhandle.

Shawn said his office sees a lot of attacks on hospitals and businesses that have personal identifying information like social security numbers, date of birth information, credit card numbers and more. He said his office investigates mostly international hackers preying on West Virginians.

In the Northern District, Shawn said there are several businesses that have been attacked by phishing schemes that come in the form of emails, when clicked on, they can gather your information.

Shawn said we have an advantage in the Ohio Valley, the Pittsburgh FBI.

"I would say that they're probably one of the leaders in the country with respect to investigation of cyber security incidents. So just having them, the FBI, Pittsburgh staffs the FBI that services us here in the Northern District of West Virginia so having them a short drive away is I think a major advantage in our district in dealing with these cyber security incidents," said Adkins.

Shawn said your business should have policies and procedures in place to deal with hackers, they should regularly share with their employees.

He suggested if a business or a person feels like they've been hacked, first report it to your local police and then to the FBI. You can fill out an IC3 complaint referral form online at complaint.ic3.gov