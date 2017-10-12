Local Veterans Organization Bans NFL Games From Their TVs

The NFL protests are now making their way off the field and into the Ohio Valley, with the American Legion Post 121, in Chester, WV, deciding to boycott the most popular game in the nation altogether.

Why? Post Commander John Hissam said it's all about respect for the military.



"I would rather close the doors than to have my flag and my anthem downgraded to what it's being downgraded to. We're going to stand behind the flag and the anthem," Hissam said.

Hissam, a former veteran, said he once laid his life on the line for our flag, which is why he feels it's necessary to stop watching games until everything is figured out.

Former Post Commander Roger Hayes, says he feels the same.

"I believe that there's a lot of guys who laid their lives on the line for our flag and for those rights. I also believe in the right of freedom of speech, but come on, let's respect the flag," Hayes said.



While members do believe players have the right to protest, they said during the national anthem is not the right time.

The flag and the anthem are special and members believe they should be left out of political debates.

Vice Post Commander Bix Wallace said that's why members took a vote on what to do.

The result was a majority voting to stop airing the games indefinitely.



"I think there's better ways for them to address their grievances and I really feel it's a slap in the face to the military. We had to make a choice. Are we a veterans organization of a sports bar?," Wallace said.



Officials confirm the ban is already in place because of Monday's vote, but will officially take affect for this weekend's games.