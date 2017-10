A Steubenville woman has been indicted for allegedly threatening Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin.

Jami Anderson, 29, is charged with one count of intimidation and one count of retaliation.

Officials said the threats happened while Hanlin was walking to her car and Anderson started yelling at her.

She is to have no contact with Hanlin or Hanlin's family.

The case will now go to Jefferson County Common Pleas Court.