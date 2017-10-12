Dog Owners Celebrate Park's Official Ribbon Cutting

It's been years in the making, but dog owners in Wheeling finally have reason to celebrate.

They cut the official ribbon for the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park on Thursday at the Tunnel Green recreation complex.

It's a collaborative effort between the dog park association and the City of Wheeling.

They said it started with founder Jeremy Morris' vision, went forward with a $25,000 contest prize from PetSafe,and was finally made possible by a generous donation from the Fitzsimmons Family of Wheeling.

"We are all dog lovers. I think we have eight or nine rescue dogs in our family. And we're also lifelong residents of Wheeling. And so when we saw the project being started, we just thought it was a great way to give back and enhance the quality of life," said Clayton Fitzsimmons.

"We love our dogs but we love our community too. And we saw this as an opportunity to contribute to the community, and contribute to the momentum that the City's been building. A lot of good things have been happening in Wheeling. This is one more way to contribute and help for our citizens and canine friends alike," said Rocky Fitzsimmons.

After the ribbon-cutting, the ribbon had barely touched the ground when a Beagle grabbed it and had a great time pulling on it and shredding it.

The two-acre park took about five years and $145,000 to build.

They say it brings people together around a common passion--the love of dogs.

They've planned a grand opening in the spring, when benches and donor signs are installed.

