Man Sentenced for Heroin Trafficking

The lead defendant in a Steubenville Heroin Trafficking case has been sentenced.
37-year-old Frederick McShan has been sentenced to 288 months in prison for his role in running a heroin trafficking ring in the Steubenville area. In addition to McShan there are 7 other co-defendants in the case- 6 of which are from the Weirton/Steubenville area. Those people have already been sentenced.
During this year long investigation authorities seized eight guns, 3 vehicles, and more than 110-thousand dollars worth of narcotics.
WTRF
