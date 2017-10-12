Wheeling Health Right Holds Annual Community Health Fair

Living a healthy lifestyle is important, which is why Wheeling Health Right made it easy for people to get all the information they need to stay healthy.

Thursday afternoon Wheeling Health Right held their annual Community Health Fair.

It featured free flu shots, health education, and also fresh food.

Officials said they plan to extend one of the programs offered at the fair because of the benefits it provides.

"We found that patients who get fresh fruits and vegetables and more wholesome meals have better lab work. Even better than with medication. We are very pleased about the program and want to continue to enlarge it," said Wheeling Health Right Executive Director Kathie Brown.

Brown says they plan to run the "Farmacy" program all 12 months next year, and not just in the summer months.