Local Scout Executive Reacts to Girls Joining Boy Scouts of America

What most people don't realize is the Boy Scouts of America have been working with girls since 1971 through their explorer program, a co-ed system for those between 14-20 years-old. But now, there's a lot more than can do.

"Girls can do all the same things that boys can do," said Scout Executive for the Ohio River Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America Bob Drury.

That's the main message being pushed by the Boy Scouts of America, now that girls can go through the entire Boy Scouts organization from Cubs to potentially Eagle Scout. I spoke with the Scout Executive for the Ohio River Valley Council. He says one big reason they're doing this is to help families who have both boys and girls in the programs.

"With more single parent households, and people that are being drawn in a lot of different directions we have an opportunity now to serve the entire family," Drury said.

But, there's more to it than just that, "There's a lot of girls who want to do some of the things that are in the boy scout program, in some cases more than what they want to do in the girl scout program. The boy scout program is not for all boys, and much like the girl scout program is not for all girls."

Drury continued to say the differences between the groups are things like hiking and camping. Now, for those concerned boys and girls can't camp together; don't worry. They will be placed into separate groups, or dens, while going through the program. Although, they made the announcement this week, girls won't be brought into the Boy Scouts of America program until the Fall of 2018.

If you're interested in the Boy Scouts, the Ohio River Valley Center will be giving people a chance to sign up Friday, October 13 at Cabela's in the Highlands from 4-9 p.m.