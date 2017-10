The fourth annual "Stuff-A-Cruiser" is set for Friday evening.

From 5:30 to 7:30 the Ohio County Sheriff's police cruisers will be looking to be stuffed full of donations at the Highlands Target that will go towards the Gabriel Project.

Stuff-A-Cruiser

They are looking for any type of infant items like diapers, car seats, and baby toys-- but you can also make a monetary donation.

The LuLa ladies will also be set up and a portion of their proceeds will go to the Gabriel Project.