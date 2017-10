Oglebay Kicks-off "Boo at the Zoo" With Freaky Friday Event

Oglebay Good Zoo kicks off Boo at The Zoo with a special Freaky Friday from 6 to 9 Friday evening.

This year Ghouls and Goblins will enjoy nine nights of family fun at Boo at the ZOO.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to dress in costume as they experience trick or treat stations, a spooky train ride, zoo animals and other family friendly entertainment.

This will continue throughout the weekend and run from 4 - 9 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.