WLU Issues Statement After Football Player Charged With Domestic Battery

West Liberty University has issued an official statement:

“After consulting with Head Football Coach and Associate Athletic Director Roger Waialae and Athletic Director Lynn Ullom, we have reached the decision that West Liberty University football player Christopher Mitchell will not be playing in tomorrow’s Homecoming game. However, due to the ongoing legal investigation and in order to protect the privacy of our students, we are unable to comment further on this matter, which is a result of an incident that occurred off campus. West Liberty University supports its students always and considers safety as its number one concern,” said President Stephen Greiner.

— WLU —

A West Liberty University football player was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident occurred off-campus on Van Meter Way.

According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Mitchell has been charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint after a fight with his then-girlfriend on September 24th.

The complaint says that Mitchell and the victim got into an argument inside of his car. When the victim tried to leave, Mitchell allegedly grabbed her by the shirt and would not let her go.

The victim claims that she was grabbed several times, and grabbed by the throat, before she was able to escape towards her house.

Mitchell reportedly followed her, even allegedly picking her up, attempting to stop her from getting home.

The complaint says the victim was reportedly calling for help, but no one responded.

Mitchell was arrested by Ohio County Deputies.

We have reached out to West Liberty University, and are waiting on their statement.