1600 Wheeling Residents Currently Without Power

Approximately 1,600 Wheeling residents are currently without power.
Wheeling PD reports that a transformer blew in the 400 Block of National Road. Residents in the area of Fulton, National Road, and North Wheeling are being impacted most.
Officials with AEP are currently working to fix the issue, and say power should be restored within a couple of hours.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.