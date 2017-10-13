Power Restored in Wheeling After Transformer Blows

UPDATE:

According to AEP, power has been restored to Wheeling residents.

ORIGINAL:

Approximately 1,600 Wheeling residents are currently without power.

Wheeling PD reports that a transformer blew in the 400 Block of National Road. Residents in the area of Fulton, National Road, and North Wheeling are being impacted most.

Officials with AEP are currently working to fix the issue, and say power should be restored within a couple of hours.