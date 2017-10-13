Officials Will Meet To Discuss Economic Impacts In The Ohio Valley

The economic impact of several projects in the works will be discussed next week at the first ever Wheeling Area Economic Outlook Conference.

Dozens of local, state, and regional will meet in Wheeling for the conference.

Officials said the conference is all about discussing the economic impact a cracker plant and ethane storage hub could have in the Ohio Valley.

New jobs and opportunities will also be topics of discussion.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services President David McKinley said he's excited for the event. He has high hopes for the cracker plant.

"This is one of those opportunities, that if we handle this properly, it could meaningfully change our community for generations. So, whether we are ultimate selected site for the cracker or not, we need to be aware and thinking about, how do we make the investments necessary so that we're attractive for the next economic development?," McKinley said.

The event will be held Wednesday, October 18th, at Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino and Racetrack.

It's open to the public, but officials said spots are already filling up fast.

Make sure you pre-register by calling the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.