Pro-Wrestlers Come Together to Help Local Flood Victims

Looking for a fun way to help flood victims right here in the Ohio Valley?

Black Diamond Wrestling will hold a benefit for flood victims in Benwood and McMechen on October 15th at the old Union Junior High in Benwood.

The Pro-Wrestling Super Show starts at 2 p.m., and you can get tickets at the door. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Wrestlers include Remy LaVey, Ethan Wright, John Marshall Assistant Football Coach Adam Parsons, 500 lb. JT Hogg, Lee Moriarty, and Shawn Phoenix.

Organizers say that all are welcome to attend and help the community, even if they don't like wrestling.

"Rikk Diamond has been doing these shows for 15 years in this Valley, doing fundraisers, benefits, festivals, and fairs. He just likes bringing communities together, especially during tough times," said promoter/wrestler "The Celtic Curse".

Tickets are $10 in advance, and $12 at the door. Tickets are available at the McMechen City Building and Nana's Pizza & Pie on Jefferson Ave.