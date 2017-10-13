Dozens Donate Blood To Help Those In Need

Dozens of people came out to the Mountaineer Casino on Friday to help people in need, after recent tragedies across the nation.

What better way to do so than to donate blood?

The blood drive ran from 12:30-5pm, but officials said people were lining up to donate before they even started.

Director of Marketing Ali Odom said she was very encouraged by the turnout.

She believes giving blood is always a great cause.

"Even though everything's that been happening is not in our area directly, this is a way to get involved and be apart of something that's bigger than our area," Odom said.

Odom added that their goal for the day was to collect 20 units of blood, but thanks to your generous donations, they beat their goal.