Friday the 13th a Lucky Day for a Wedding

Friday the 13th isn't such a bad day after all. Just ask the Belmont County couple who got married on that date!

The couple went before the judge in Western Division Court and tied the knot, surrounded by family and friends.

They went before Judge Costine, who is always delighted to perform a wedding. The service was about two minutes long.

It had all of the necessities -- the vows, flowers, happy tears, and loved ones there in support.

It turned out, the fact that it was Friday the 13th was really not the main issue.

"The 14th was not available. So we went with the day before. And I called and asked if we could do it the 13th and they said yes so, figured why not," said Bride, Lindsay Etter Berry.

Eric Berry, the Groom, said that the two of them are "pretty big Halloween fans, and just thought it was kind of cool."

There was one thing that was a little unusual: they didn't exchange wedding bands.

At least not yet.

The couple plans on having a big wedding in Washington, Pa., in April.