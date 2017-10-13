Bridgeport High School Trained on New Active Shooter Protocol

Today in a series of active shooter drills, students at Bridgeport learned the right and the wrong way to react.

Here's what experts used to tell students to do.

Student's don't just duck down.

They hide effectively.

The teacher gets a baseball bat, waits inside the door, and blocks the door with a desk.

The PA system tells them where the shooter is every second.

When he's far enough away from their classroom, they make their move out the front door, and they make it to safety.

Superintendent, Zac Shutler, said, "While we know there's no way to be perfectly prepared, it just puts us in the stream of consciousness to evaluate our safety plan."

Belmont County Sheriff's Department, Chief Deputy, James Zusack, said, "They can take this with them anywhere they go and be, have a chance to survive an active shooter situation."

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

They say it's about thinking on your feet, and saving your life.