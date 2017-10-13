Volunteers Needed in Ohio County Read Aloud Program

If you like to read, local schools are in need of your help.

Ohio County Read Aloud is a program that partners volunteers who love to read with students that are interested in it themselves.

On Friday night, the group held a training session for those interested in becoming volunteer readers at Ohio County Public Library.

Chairperson of Publicity, Heidi Hohman, said, "Help our boys and girls get that excitement to wet their appetites for novels and picture books. Get them excited about it. We're hoping for lots of different people from different walks of life because it's not just the retired school teachers that love to read."

If you're interested, contact Madison Elementary School by email at cwhorton@k12.wv.us or by phone at (304)280-5602.